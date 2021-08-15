iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.20 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

