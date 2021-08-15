iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. 231,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.20 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

