iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.77. 67,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,879. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

