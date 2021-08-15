iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 1,859,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

