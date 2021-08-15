iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises about 2.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 1.64% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $23,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

