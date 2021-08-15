iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Position Boosted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. iShares US Regional Banks ETF comprises 2.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.79% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

IAT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 127,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.