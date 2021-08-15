Ispolink (ISP) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $512,419.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00861994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,447,502,721 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

