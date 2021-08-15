Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 52.8% in July

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ISDR opened at $27.98 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

