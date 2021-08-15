iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

STAR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 572,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

