Italo Hits Market Cap of $25,520.54 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $25,520.54 and $11.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00155312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.68 or 1.00145578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $415.07 or 0.00873506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.61 or 0.06912422 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

