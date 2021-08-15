iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.15). iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 203,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,924. The stock has a market cap of $864.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.41. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

