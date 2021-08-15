Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,945 shares of company stock worth $574,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

