Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNLA. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,165 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.15. 147,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,028. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.