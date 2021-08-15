Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JSML stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.