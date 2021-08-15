Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

