Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Achieves $834,610.25

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $834,610.25 and approximately $139,917.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00855859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044213 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.