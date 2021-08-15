Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $883,735.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.92 million and $883,735.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00864689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00107500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

