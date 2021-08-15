JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 5,621,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

