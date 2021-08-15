Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.43. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

