Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $799,397.34 and $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.