Jetcoin Market Capitalization Hits $837,434.83 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $837,434.83 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

