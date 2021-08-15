Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0656 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $837,434.83 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

