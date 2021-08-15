JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JFrog by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -93.39. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

