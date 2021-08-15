Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $201,461.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

