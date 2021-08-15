Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

