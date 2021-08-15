Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

