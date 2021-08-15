Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 72.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.60 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.