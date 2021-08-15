Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Cap of $61,944.08

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $61,944.08 and approximately $13,528.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00867781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00104580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043763 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

