Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

JOSMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 11,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,475. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

