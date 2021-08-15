JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 520.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,802 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ opened at $18.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.