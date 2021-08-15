JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.