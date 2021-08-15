JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,887 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 8,953,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,638. The firm has a market cap of $478.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

