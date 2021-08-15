JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 504,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 813,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

