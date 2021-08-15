JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $151,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

