JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.