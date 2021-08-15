JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0316 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $665,758.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,555,099 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

