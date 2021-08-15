Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

In other Jupiter Wellness news, CEO Brian John sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,884 shares of company stock worth $1,369,566 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $82,000.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.