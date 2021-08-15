JUST Market Capitalization Hits $163.48 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $163.48 million and approximately $107.58 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00134950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.63 or 1.00342074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00881616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.61 or 0.06955560 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

