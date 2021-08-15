JustBet (WINR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,099.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.97 million and $6,099.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.94 or 0.99719767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00875332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.18 or 0.06885784 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.