Karbo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $209.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00574295 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001584 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,164,001 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

