KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.87 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $25.87 million and $240.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006344 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00072654 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

