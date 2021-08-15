Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $26,703.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.20 or 0.99564214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00878560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.59 or 0.06938271 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

