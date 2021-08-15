Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $6.68 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00014448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $544.19 million and approximately $273.15 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00290058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00038894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,135.50 or 0.02455285 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,615,241 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

