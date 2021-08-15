Kava Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00290403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

