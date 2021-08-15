Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAYS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retail of legal medical and recreational cannabis using its proprietary Kaya Shack brand. It offers various cannabis products including flower, concentrates, cannabis-infused foods, and topical creams. The company was founded on April 22, 1993 and is headquartered Fort Lauderdale, FL.

