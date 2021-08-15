Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAYS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.
Kaya Company Profile
