Kebab Token Market Cap Tops $43,264.67 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $43,264.67 and $38.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00155563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,067.64 or 1.00052427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00877171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

