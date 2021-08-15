Keep Network Price Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $234.95 million and $21.28 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,010,620 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

