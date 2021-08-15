Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Achieves $29.30 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $146.51 or 0.00308991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

