KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Reaches $215.91 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $133.31 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $215.91 or 0.00468579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,405 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

