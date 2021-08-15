Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Down 62.0% in July

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. 33,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. Kenon has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

